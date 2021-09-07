Top legislator attends World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ attends the opening ceremony of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Austria on Tuesday. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP), which enables parliamentarians, as representatives of the people, to come together physically, is a demonstration of multilateral solidarity to work together in concerted efforts triumphing over COVID-19 for peace, economic recovery and sustainable development. National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ made the statement in his message sent to the conference which opened in Austria on Tuesday morning (local time). He is scheduled to deliver a speech at the first panel discussion later the same day. "Amid the COVID-19 pandemic gloom and grave concern across the globe, we praise the great efforts and strong will of the Austrian Parliament to host our conference," he said. “Given new opportunities, the world today is facing a variety of major challenges, including protracted conflicts, terrorism, transnational crime, serious impacts of climate change, food security, water resources security and widespread devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, among others. No single country or power can address these matters alone. To resolve these matters, we must have multilateral cooperation and joint efforts of… Read full this story

