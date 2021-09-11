Top legislator attends Vietnam-Finland Business Roundtable

A view of the Việt Nam-Finland Business Roundtable. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HELSINKI — Việt Nam wants to learn from Finland's experience to develop fast and sustainably, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ told the Việt Nam – Finland Business Roundtable in Helsinki on September 11. Huệ and his entourage are on an official visit to Finland on September 10 – 11. Việt Nam, with a GDP value of US$360 billion, is now the ASEAN's third largest economy, the top Vietnamese legislator said, stating that the country aims for an annual growth of 6.5 – 7 per cent over the next five years, and to become an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2045. He stressed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to developing a green, circular and low-carbon economy, cutting greenhouse gas emission and accelerating startups and innovation, while Finland has an economy based on cutting-edge technology and boasts one of the world's most complete innovation ecosystem along with strong start-up trends. Therefore, Việt Nam wants to explore Finland's experience and forge cooperation between businesses of both sides in those fields. The Southeast Asian country is pursuing robust, sustainable and harmonious development in terms of economics, social affairs, environment and adaption to… Read full this story

