Madam Luu Thi Thanh Mau – CEO of Phuc Khang Corporation Madam Luu Thi Thanh Mau always projects positive energy to other people. In times of challenging hardship provoked by the pandemic Covid-19, the CEO of Phuc Khang Corporation cannot sit still. She gathered volunteers to join in programs launched by Phuc Khang Corporation to accompany HCMC in the fight against the pandemic and to assist people living in genuine hardship. More than 500 sickbeds, 5,000 meals for quarantine areas, 2,000 test kits, 10,000 gifts for poor families and more than 40 tons of vegetables are given by Phuc Khang Corporation to hospitals and quarantine areas in HCMC. Recently, Phuc Khang Corporation has funded more than 20 billion VND buying medical equipment for some field hospitals and helping the poor. Madam Luu Thi Thanh Mau said to Saigon Entrepreneur Monthly: "I am lucky to succeed in business. HCMC has been raising me up for years and it is time to return the favor. I have faith in the fact that our city will soon be back to normal and continue developing the economy." At present, according to you, how can an entrepreneur or a company contribute to the community? In… Read full this story

Time for entrepreneurs to fulfill responsibilities for HCMC have 296 words, post on ven.vn at September 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.