BORROWED TIME: Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman may soon be out of a job. AFP/VNA Photo Paul Kennedy It's difficult to actually fathom what's going on these days at Barcelona. The once giants of European football, a team of superstars that were a joy to watch, have now become nothing short of a laughing stock. I get Messi has jumped ship, and I get that he didn't really have a choice in the matter as the Barca bigwigs are desperate to save some cash. Not that long ago, it was a frightening front three of Messi, Neymar and Suarez, with Iniesta and Xavi behind. At the end of their disappointing draw with Granada this week, their forward line consisted of Manchester United reject Memphis Depay and centre-half Gerard Piqué deployed as a make-shift striker. After four La Liga games they sit in eighth place with only eight points. Played four, won two, drew two. I know it's only early days, but Real Madrid are currently eight points ahead at the top of the table. Granted, the leaders have played two more games than the Catalonians, but at this point, do you really think Barcelona will be challenging for the title at… Read full this story

Time for Barca to stop living in the past have 285 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.