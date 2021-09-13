Thua Thien-Hue, Korean firm cooperate in smart city development

Representatives of Thua Thien-Hue Province at the signing ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo The People's Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in smart city development with the Korea Land & Housing Corp. Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Phuong and Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Dai Vui represented the Vietnamese locality at the online signing ceremony on September 10. Meanwhile, General Director of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation Kim Hyun-jun was representative of the firm. Under the MoU, the two sides will establish cooperation in developing strategy and policy, master planning, and smart city development, focusing on implementing researches on urban development and Chan May – Lang Co economic zone, and other urban works, which are managed by the provincial People’s Committee, towards turning the locality into a typical smart city of Viet Nam. After the signing ceremony, webinars and meetings to discuss and share necessary information in order to prepare plans and strategies for applying models and projects related to smart city development being implemented in Thua Thien-Hue were organised. The two sides will also cooperate in promoting projects on a… Read full this story

