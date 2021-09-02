The poor, as well as businesses, fall into ‘black credit’ trap

The poor, who lack financial information and knowledge, are often hurt by black credit. But many businesspeople have also become victims. A businesswoman in the field of aesthetics said she borrowed VND25 billion in total from a group of lenders, including a loan with an interest rate of 1.5 percent per day. She later paid VND17.7 billion via bank account and paid other amounts in cash. But as the business faced problems, the lenders came to her house and forced her to write a debit note saying that she owed VND33 billion to them. They took her household registration book and identity card, while threatening that if she could not pay, her family ‘won’t live in peace’. They also filmed and took pictures of the meetings between them, tarnishing her reputation. Usurers vow to collect debts at any cost and are ready to use any cruel method. The noteworthy aspect is that the victim not only borrowed money from this group, but also from other groups at interest rates that were even higher, 1.75-2.5 percent per day. The businesswoman is not alone. A number of businessmen in Ba Ria – Vung Tau have been victims of Thien Soi, an usurer…. Read full this story

