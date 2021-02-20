Trần Văn Thuấn. Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn Recently, a number of press agencies have reported that the price ranges of rapid antigen tests are different. Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn talks to Sức khoẻ & đời sống (Health and Life) newspaper about the matter. What is the direction of the Ministry of Health on the price of antigen rapid tests? The Ministry of Health has issued documents directing units and localities to purchase biological products for testing in accordance with current regulations and strictly handle violations of acts of abusing bidding and procurement for corruption and profit. For price management of biological products for testing, the Ministry of Health requires units to publicise prices on the website of the Ministry of Health. Up to now, the Ministry of Health has licensed 97 tests for SARS-CoV-2, of which 35 tests for Real-time PCR, 39 tests for antigens (33 rapid tests and six machine-run tests), 23 antibody tests (four rapid tests and 19 machine-run tests). So how is the test price calculated? For testing in public health facilities, the Ministry of Health has issued a written request to calculate the price of antigen rapid tests based on actual payment, specifically the price is calculated based… Read full this story

The Ministry of Health has not purchased rapid antigen tests: health official have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.