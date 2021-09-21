The Local Game: Messi’s kindred spirits in Quảng Ninh

Nguyễn Hải Huy in action for his former team Than Quảng Ninh. Photo nhandan.vn Peter Cowan One-club men are a dying breed in football and if even Lionel Messi couldn't finish his career at his beloved Barcelona, what chance did Nguyễn Hải Huy have? It may not appear like the former Than Quảng Ninh captain has a lot in common with one of the greatest players to ever grace a football pitch, but appearances can be deceiving. Both stand about five feet and eight inches (1.70m) tall, both had a two-decade love affair with one team, and both had that relationship prematurely severed due to the financial precarity of their clubs. The similarities end there though, as while I have a modicum of sympathy for what has happened to Messi, I reckon the millions of dollars he'll earn at Paris Saint Germain will soften the blow of having to leave Barca as they could no longer pay his exorbitant salary. Huy, on the other hand, has reportedly been selling seafood to make ends meet as Than Quảng Ninh allegedly owe him billions of đồng (VNĐ1 billion is about US$43,000) in unpaid salary and bonuses. To have your hard work go unpaid… Read full this story

