The Call of Ipiranga: Independence or Death

On the occasion of Brazil's Independence day on September 7, Brazilian Ambassador Fernando Apparicio da Silva writes for Việt Nam News : On Tuesday, September 7, Brazilians celebrated the Independence of Brazil, the 199th anniversary of that September morning of 1822 when, mounted on his horse, Prince Regent Pedro raised his sword and shouted his famous "Independence or Death" call. With this gesture, the independence of Brazil – which had been a Portuguese colony for three centuries – was proclaimed. The scene was on the banks of a small river called Ipiranga, which crossed the city of São Paulo. The river does not exist anymore, or either it does, but simply as a stream of water running beneath the metropolis' skyscrapers. In the beginning of the 19th century, winds of change in the world brought about the independence of Brazil. History's tectonic plates were to dislocate again in the beginning of the 20th century, when events following World War I had effects that echoed throughout the rest of the century. The same is happening in the amazing first decades of our 21st century. Accelerated geopolitics, in the context of a worldwide pandemic, incite us to think on how the world will be in…

