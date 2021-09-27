Temple of Literature project aims to connect young people with Vietnamese heritage

HÀ NỘI — Non-profit organisation Gavisto Diplomat has teamed up with the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities to help more young people find a connection with the Quốc Tử Giám, the Temple of Literature. Events will be promoted on the official Facebook and Instagram pages of Quốc Tử Giám Cultural Space. These pages also aim to deliver information about medieval Vietnamese history to a new audience. Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám attracted many tourists before the outbreak of COVID-19. — Photo courtesy of thanglong.chinhphu.vn Hoàng Đoan Trang, representative of Gavisto Diplomat, said that the project aims to connect young people to the heritage space through interesting cultural and artistic activities. Through enabling young people to practise their love for the history and culture of Việt Nam, it is hoped that they will join hands in preserving and inheriting those values. In addition, the project also recreates the teaching and learning activities at Quốc Tử Giám, helping to turn the relic into a useful cultural space for all audiences, especially children and young people. "The Temple of Literature Complex not only has Văn Miếu, which is a place where students often go to pray for high exam results, but also includes Quốc Tử Giám, the… Read full this story

