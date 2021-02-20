Talented Hiếu is one to watch at Futsal World Cup

Futsal Vietnamese midfielder Nguyễn Văn Hiếu (left) is mentioned as one of the five best young players at FIFA Futsal World Cup. Photo fifa.com Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI Vietnamese midfielder Nguyễn Văn Hiếu has been named among the best five young players at the Futsal World Cup in Lithuania. He has helped Việt Nam advance to the last-eight round for the second World Cup in a row. Hiếu scored the decisive goal that saw Việt Nam beat the stronger Panama in the second Group D match on September 16. He also played well in the team’s third game which ended 1-1 against powerhouse Czech Republic three days later. “Ready for an astonishing fact? When the last FIFA Futsal World Cup took place, Văn Hiếu had never even played the sport. He took it up in 2018, was a Việt Nam international just 12 months later and is now dazzling at Lithuania 2021,” Football’s governing body FIFA wrote in their description of Hiếu. “And the winger who looks like a schoolboy had old pros feeling their age on Matchday 5. Hiếu thwarted a Panama attack with an excellent tackle inside his own half, whizzed the length of the court, shrugged off two challenges,… Read full this story

