T&T Group, US partner reach deal in renewable energy in Việt Nam

Representatives of T&T Group and US partners signed MoUs and contracts in the presence of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. — Photo courtesy of T&T Group HÀ NỘI — T&T Group has signed several MoUs and contracts with US partners within the framework of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc's working trip to the US. The Vietnamese firm inked an MoU with UPC Renewables on working together in offshore and nearshore wind and solar power projects in several provinces in Việt Nam with a combined capacity of nearly 1,500 MW and total investment of about US$2.5 billion. T&T Group also sealed two deals in buying animal feed materials totalling $525 million. Accordingly, its agricultural arm T&T Agri will import 1.25 million tonnes of materials worth $450 million from The Delong Company next year. The other is an agreement in principle valued at $75 million per year also between T&T Agri and US firm Valero. Meanwhile, the group's pharmaceutical arm, T&T Pharma reached a deal worth $23 million to be the sole distributor of Nutraceuticals dba Au Naturel, Inc for five years. The deal followed numerous contracts that T&T Pharma had earlier reached with European partners in clinical trials, procurement and technology transfer for the production of…

