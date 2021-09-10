T&T and Ørsted sign MoU on strategic collaboration for offshore wind projects in Việt Nam

T&T Group and Ørsted signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a strategic collaboration on offshore wind in Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of T&T BRUSSELS — T&T Group, one of the leading Vietnamese cross-industry companies and Ørsted, the world's most sustainable energy company have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a strategic collaboration on offshore wind in Việt Nam. The signing took place in connection with the Vietnamese high-level visit to Brussels, led by the President of Việt Nam's National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ. The collaboration between Ørsted and T&T brings together a multi-GW pipeline of greenfield offshore wind projects located off the coasts of the Bình Thuận and Ninh Thuận Provinces, Việt Nam's most suitable areas for offshore wind development. Both partners will apply their groups' joint capabilities to mature this offshore wind pipeline and work to support the development of an effective regulatory framework for offshore wind and vibrant new industry in Việt Nam. Đỗ Quang Hiển, T&T Group President and General Director, said: "Ten years ago, we began researching and preparing for the development of renewable energy in order to be ready when the time was right. This has resulted in T&T completing… Read full this story

