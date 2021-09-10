Surrogate mothers take care of newborns in HCM City

Each volunteer takes care of six or seven babies. — Photos courtesy of the Hùng Vương Hospital HÀ NỘI — The baby boy takes 20 minutes to drink a tiny amount of milk. Then, Võ Thanh Phương gently picks up the newborn, pats his back to help him burp and puts him into his cradle. By now it is 3am and Phương’s eyes nearly close. She sits against a wall and is about to take a few minutes’ sleep when a little girl squeals nearby. Phương quickly runs over and whispers to her. Phương checks her nappy and uses a small tower of warm water to clean her. Phương does everything masterfully, even though she has never given birth. Phương, 33, is a teacher in HCM City. She married seven years ago but has not had a child. Hearing Hùng Vương Hospital had founded the H.O.P.E Centre at Lý Thường Kiệt Street in District 5 to take care of newborns whose mothers suffered from COVID-19, Phương instantly registered to help. After a health check, the hospital nurses spent two days giving Phương training about caring for newborns. Phương learnt about problems with newborns such as choking, vomiting, and how to understand… Read full this story
- I am a surrogate mother and due to give birth in a month – but I do not think I can bear to hand over my baby
- Day care owner accused of putting object into 2-year-old's vagina escapes prison
- When is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third baby due, who is their surrogate and what name might they give it?
- Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez says family is "complete" as she cradles precious newborn
- Japanese tycoon wins custody of 13 Thai babies born to surrogates
- Japanese 'baby factory' man wins custody of 13 kids born to Thai surrogates
- Thai court grants Japanese millionaire custody of 13 surrogate children
- Stunning CCTV footage of woman who abandoned newborn baby in airport with a note
- Who is Georgina Rodriguez? Cristiano Ronaldo’s Spanish girlfriend and mother of daughter Alana Martina
- Who is Georgina Rodriguez? Cristiano Ronaldo’s Spanish girlfriend and mother of their daughter Alana Martina
Surrogate mothers take care of newborns in HCM City have 362 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.