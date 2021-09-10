Surrogate mothers take care of newborns in HCM City

Each volunteer takes care of six or seven babies. — Photos courtesy of the Hùng Vương Hospital HÀ NỘI — The baby boy takes 20 minutes to drink a tiny amount of milk. Then, Võ Thanh Phương gently picks up the newborn, pats his back to help him burp and puts him into his cradle. By now it is 3am and Phương’s eyes nearly close. She sits against a wall and is about to take a few minutes’ sleep when a little girl squeals nearby. Phương quickly runs over and whispers to her. Phương checks her nappy and uses a small tower of warm water to clean her. Phương does everything masterfully, even though she has never given birth. Phương, 33, is a teacher in HCM City. She married seven years ago but has not had a child. Hearing Hùng Vương Hospital had founded the H.O.P.E Centre at Lý Thường Kiệt Street in District 5 to take care of newborns whose mothers suffered from COVID-19, Phương instantly registered to help. After a health check, the hospital nurses spent two days giving Phương training about caring for newborns. Phương learnt about problems with newborns such as choking, vomiting, and how to understand… Read full this story

