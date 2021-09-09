Support for frontline workers urgently needed

Doctors at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Hospital in HCM City treat a patient in serious condition. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn, head of the ministry's special taskforce in HCM City for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, has sent a document to the city's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control outlining the dire conditions for medical staff and proposals to improve them. In the official letter, Sơn said that to improve the quality of life of medical staff, on September 4, the ministry's special taskforce in HCM City for COVID-19 Prevention and Control worked with several field hospitals. The taskforce highly appreciated the working spirit and attitude of medical staff, who have overcome difficulties during the hardship of the pandemic when everything is lacking. The medical staff has gained expertise, ensuring the treatment and care guidelines of the Ministry of Health, the document said. However, the taskforce also discovered some problems, directly affecting the health and mental health of medical staff serving at field hospitals in the area, Doctors on duty for 12 hours According to the document of the taskforce, each doctor and nurse must care for and manage 140-150 COVID-19 patients daily. The number of patients… Read full this story

