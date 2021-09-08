Sun Tropical Village – a newly launched project by Sun Group in the south of Phu Quoc

VIMC – the new brand towards sustainable development TCPVN has contributed more than 2 billion VND to support the frontline in Vietnam in the COVID-19 battle Kredivo announces launch of Việt Nam operations as part of ambition to build Southeast Asia's leading BNPL Disruptive technologies are set to change how we work Vietnam Maritime Corporation helps community fight pandemic In September 2021, Sun Property (a member of Sun Group) officially launched Sun Tropical Village project – the first model tropical resort urban area in the billion-dollar ecosystem in the South of Phu Quoc. Pioneering in developing the wellness second home, Sun Group created Tropical Village which is likened to a jewel in the Pearl Island, bringing the perfect living and relaxing experience with comprehensive physical and mental health care as well as heightening personalisation. A Villa in Sun Tropical Village – The pioneer wellness second home in the South of Phu Quoc Located in the complex of Bai Kem – one of the top 50 most beautiful beaches on the planet, surrounded by green old forests, Sun Tropical Village with an area of ​​about 14 hectares consists of 346 single, duplex and quadrangle villas in 3 subdivisions: Tropical Wellness, Tropical Park and Tropical… Read full this story

