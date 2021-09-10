Success of FDI firms vital for Vietnam: PM

He made the statement during a working session in Hanoi on September 9 with the head of the European Union (E.U.) Delegation to Vietnam, the ambassadors of European nations to Vietnam, and representatives of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) and firms in the country. The PM appreciated his guests’ practical and effective contributions to the Vietnam-E.U. relations development, and thanked the E.U. and its member countries for their commitment to present over 10 million doses of vaccine and medical supplies to Vietnam. He extended his sympathies to firms in Vietnam over the difficulties caused by the complexities of COVID-19, saying that the success and loss of foreign investors are also the success and loss of Vietnam itself. The Vietnamese Government has rolled out various measures to contain the spread of the pandemic and build an economic recovery plan in tandem with safely adapting to the situation in short- and long-terms, he stated. Speaking highly of the Vietnamese Government's preventive measures, the E.U. diplomats and business leaders voiced their hope that the implementation of pandemic control measures at localities will be more flexible and effective, and emerging incidents at grassroots level will be handled in a prompt manner…. Read full this story

