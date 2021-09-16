Students in Hanoi receive computers

After the opening ceremony, organizers received 3,700 computers and 10,000 data SIM cards with free Internet access from organizations inside and outside the sector. Particularly, CMC Corporation donated 3,600 computers, while the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) presented 10,000 data SIM cards with free Internet access in 2021. The education and training divisions of Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh, Hoang Mai, Tay Ho, and Thanh Xuan districts and Phan Huy Cu High School gave 100 computers and tablets to the program. Also at the event, organizers handed over 62 computers to needy students in Phuc Tho, Me Linh, Phu Xuyen, Ung Hoa, and My Duc districts and Minh Quang and Bat Bat high schools in Ba Vi district. On the occasion, Hanoi's education sector also presented around VND 500 million to support 350 teachers who are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the event, Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training Tran The Cuong said that the COVID-19 pandemic is still developing complicatedly, affecting many aspects of social life, including teaching and learning. Under the instruction of the city and the Ministry of Education and Training, the city's Education and Training Department directed its affiliated… Read full this story

