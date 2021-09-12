Student delivers medicine to COVID patients in HCM City

Lê Thanh Truyền, a final-year student of HCM City-based University of Medicine and Pharmacy, volunteers to give medicine bags to COVID-19 patients in HCM City. Photo vietnamnet.vn HÀ NỘI — Lê Thanh Truyền, a final-year student of HCM City-based University of Medicine and Pharmacy, starts his voluntary job bringing medicine to self-monitoring COVID patients across the city at 7am every day. The first thing he does when arriving at university is to have a quick meeting with the voluntary team's coordination committee. After the meeting, he receives the medicine and information of the patients, quickly takes his medical protective clothing and drives his motorbike to the patients' homes. Truyền says he often registers to bring the medicine to about four to five COVID-19 patients each day if he travels alone because houses of the patients are located in different districts and it takes time to travel between them. If he goes with another teammate, they can register to bring the medicine to 10 patients each, he said. Truyền said he not only brought the medicine to the patients, he also instructed them how to take care of their physical and spiritual health. Before going to the patient’s home, Truyền often calls them to confirm in order to avoid cases where patients have moved to hospitals for further treatment because… Read full this story

