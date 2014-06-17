Student commended for returning lost property

Student Nguyen Huu Ha (L) A student from the University of Industry in Vinh city of the Central province of Nghe An has returned a wallet to its owner. On June 10 th , while dining with his friends, student Nguyen Huu Ha found a wallet near his table in a restaurant on Ho Xuan Huong Street, Hong Son ward, Vinh city. As the restaurant owner did not know whom wallet belonged to, he immediately handed over the lost property to the police. It contained VND 20 million and some personal papers. Next day, the police found and returned the wallet to its owner, Mr. Pham Chi Cong in Nghia Lo town, Yen Bai province. Receiving the lost property, he was very moved, praising Ha's honesty and said that his family was spending a summer holiday in Cua Lo town. On June 10 th , he took his son to the restaurant for dinner and accidentally left the wallet behind. As he could not find it in the restaurant, he then informed the case to the police. The university will present Ha a certificate of merit, said its Vice Rector Le Ngoc Xuan. Source: TTO Translated by Pham Huy
