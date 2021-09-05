Striker’s high hopes for first futsal World Cup

Rising star: Châu Đoàn Phát poses with the national flag after winning a World Cup slot in May. — Photo courtesy of VFF Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI — "In our recruitment in 2011, we found an amazing talent. He had all the qualities of a good futsal player. We were lucky to discover him," said coach Trương Quốc Tuấn. Tuấn, who was then a scout of national futsal champions Thái Sơn Nam FC, is talking about Châu Đoàn Phát, a key player in the national team that will compete in their second FIFA Futsal World Cup later this month in Lithuania. It was Phát who scored Việt Nam's decisive goal at the World Cup play-off against Lebanon in May to qualify for the tournament. Phát broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, dribbling past Ahmad Kheir El Dine before putting the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Hussein Hamdani. Lebanon leveled the match with a close-range tap in 30 seconds later but the 1-1 draw was enough for Việt Nam to go through. Phát has practised in Thái Sơn Nam FC's training centre since he was 12. It was here that these talents were sharpened, and at 17 years old he was called up to and became captain of… Read full this story

