Storm expected to cause heavy rainfall in the central Việt Nam

The storm is forecast to make landfall in the central region on the morning of September 24. — Photo baochinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — Tropical low pressure has developed into a storm and is expected to cause heavy rains in the central region from Thursday night, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecast Centre. The eye of the storm was about 180km off the coast of Bình Định Province at 1pm on Thursday. Windspeed was recorded at 60-75km per hour. The storm is forecast to move in a west-northwesterly direction at a speed of 15-20 km per hour in the next 14-24 hours. At 1 am on September 24, the storm is expected to be off the coast of central localities from Thừa Thiên-Huế to Quảng Ngãi. In the eye of the storm, strong level 8 winds are expected (60-75km per hour), with gusts reaching level 10. In the next 12 hours, the storm is forecast to keep a west-northwesterly direction, at a speed of 15-20km. It will make landfall in areas from Thừa Thiên-Huế to Quảng Ngãi provinces, before weakening into a tropical depression. As a result of the storm, provinces from Quảng Trị to Bình Định would experience strong winds, rough

