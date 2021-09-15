State funeral held to commemorate General Phùng Quang Thanh

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính paid tribute to General Phùng Quang Thanh at the State funeral held yesterday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức HÀ NỘI — The State funeral for General Phùng Quang Thanh, former member of the Politburo and former Minister of National Defence, was held at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội yesterday (Wednesday). The funeral was held by the Party Central Committee, National Assembly, State President Office, Government, Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee and his family. Delegations from the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, Việt Nam Fatherland Front, the armed forces, and crowds of officials from the capital city and many other cities and provinces nationwide gathered at the National Funeral Hall to pay tribute to the General. Writing in the funeral guest book, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc noted that General Phung Quang Thanh had dedicated his whole life to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He is an exemplary communist soldier and a brave, wise, decisive and mature commander in battle, he wrote. The respect-paying ceremony and memorial service were held yesterday morning followed by the burial ceremony which took place in the afternoon in his hometown in Thạch Đà Commune, Mê Linh District… Read full this story

