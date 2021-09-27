Special working groups to be set up to assist businesses, people

A customer at a Vietcombank branch in Kon Tum Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered ministries, agencies, and localities to set up special working groups to tackle difficulties facing businesses and people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Government Office, on August 30, the PM issued a decision on the establishment of his special working group for addressing difficulties the COVID-19 outbreak has caused to businesses and people. To carry out solutions relevant to each ministry, sector, and locality in a timely manner, the PM asked ministries, ministry-level agencies, Government agencies, and provincial-level People's Committees to quickly set up special working groups headed by their leaders. These working groups have to direct the effective implementation of tasks and solutions stated in the National Assembly and the Government's resolutions, as well as the PM's directions; proactively coordinate with related ministries, sectors, localities, and agencies; actively grasp information and take timely measures to handle difficulties, obstacles, and proposals; and assist enterprises in their production and business activities to safely and flexibly adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also need to cut unnecessary administrative procedures while not creating "sub-permits" so as to not adversely affect enterprises' operations… Read full this story

