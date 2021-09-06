Southern COVID-19 hit localities urged to take stronger actions to reduce COVID-19 fatalities

A COVID-19 Intensive Care Hospital managed by Việt-Đức Hospital staff in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health on Sunday asked authorities in HCM City and other southern localities to take drastic measures to reduce COVID-19 facilities. According to the ministry, Việt Nam has reported 13,074 deaths relating to COVID-19 by Sunday evening, accounting for 2.5 per cent of total infections in the country. Việt Nam' COVID-19 fatality rate is now 0.4 per cent higher than the world average. Particularly, until September 5, HCM City has reported 10,320 deaths out of 251,414 infections. Bình Dương Province saw 1,097 deaths out of 132,433 infections, while Long An Province reported 299 deaths out of 25,085 infections. For weeks, the number of deaths reported daily in HCM City remained high despite a slight drop. On August 30, the city reported 335 deaths. On September 1, the fatality number fell to 217 but then, increased by 250 on September 2 and 222 on September 5. According to the health ministry, the Government, ministries, agencies and authorities in southern localities have been making efforts to curb COVID-19 fatalities. However, the efforts have generated results more slowly than expected. To further curb fatalities, the… Read full this story

