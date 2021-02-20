Southeastern localities remain FDI magnets

Foreign-invested companies make efforts to maintain production During the January-August period, foreign enterprises invested in 58 of the 63 provinces and cities across Vietnam. The Mekong Delta province of Long An was the biggest FDI attractor with more than US$3.6 billion. It was followed by the country's southern hub – Ho Chi Minh City – with nearly US$2.2 billion, and Binh Duong Province with nearly US$1.7 billion. According to the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority, the province attracted nearly US$946 million in FDI in the first eight months of the year, exceeding the annual plan by 35 percent. Of the total, 37 were new projects with total capital of nearly US$298 million and 80 projects were ongoing ones with added capital totaling nearly US$648 million. Le Van Danh, deputy head of the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority, said that despite the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, foreign investors have poured capital into new projects, as well as added capital for ongoing projects because they are hopeful about the investment environment in Dong Nai Province in particular and the southeastern region in general. Over the past two months, foreign-invested companies in the southeastern region have made greater efforts to implement… Read full this story

