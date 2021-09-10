Solutions sought to control Covid-19 suitable to domestic situation

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam Participants held that the pandemic is developing complicatedly all over the world, posing new difficulties and challenges particularly when many countries are facing a shortage of vaccines. Therefore, it is necessary to make proper adjustments in pandemic prevention and control solutions to suit the developments inside the country, they stressed. In order to return to the new normal situation, experts agreed that it is crucial to speed up Covid-19 vaccination, while ensuring sufficient equipment and medicine to serve Covid-19 treatment. In the coming time, Vietnam should continue with efforts to access vaccines, while speeding up the domestic research and production of vaccines so as to have enough vaccines as fast as possible, they said. They also stressed the need to consider the vaccination of children against Covid-19, along with the use of Covid-19 treatment drugs in combination with traditional remedies. Many experts held that social distancing is still necessary amidst the shortage of vaccines. The measures should be implemented strictly and effectively with careful preparation, thus ensuring social welfare and sufficient health care services for people, they said. Meanwhile, many pointed out that the application of technology solutions in the pandemic fight has remained modest without connectivity… Read full this story

