Smoked clay: a decades-old delicacy in Vĩnh Phúc

Trần Hoàng Nam It's hard to imagine clay can be a delicacy or a kind of dessert. But it's nothing strange in Lập Thạch Town, Lập Thạch District in the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc. Though today's youth no longer eats local clay, many elders living along Thống Nhất Street still say clay is their favourite snack. Elders in the area said they did not know how long the custom had existed. Many said they had seen their grandparents and parents eating clay when they were younger. Khổng Thị Biện is among the last elders in the locality eating smoked clay as a habit. — Photo phunuvietnam.vn In their early 90s, couple Khổng Văn Loa and Khổng Thị Biện are still smart and sharp minded. Biện said she was born on the Lô River Delta (now Lô River District) and she remembers old people in her family putting clay in their mouths and chewing it like candy. Since then, she imitated them and has eaten the clay for decades. This kind of clay on the Lô River Delta then almost disappeared. Some people found the same clay in the area around Thống Nhất Street. "This clay tastes delicious," Biện said, chewing a piece. "Not all kinds of soil can be… Read full this story

