Slow ground clearance hindering Nhổn-Hà Nội Railway station metro line

A train runs on a completed section of the Nhổn-Hà Nội railway station (from Nhổn to University of Transport) in Hà Nội during a pilot operation in early July. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Nguyên HÀ NỘI — The Nhổn-Hà Nội Railway Station project has been delayed due to difficulties in ground clearance. The 12.5km line, which is part of the Hà Nội Urban Railway Metro (HURM) project, was approved in April 2019. During seven years from 2009 to 2016, the project was at a standstill due to slow progress of ground clearance. In December 2018, the then Prime Minister issued a decision extending the project deadline until 2022. The construction of 4-km underground section with four stations from Kim Mã Street in Ba Đình District to Hà Nội Railway Station in Hoàn Kiếm District is sluggish. The project was also allowed to complete an elevated section of the Nhổn-Cầu Giấy part to put into operation first while finishing the underground section. Consequences According to the HURM management board, progress of construction had been considerably improved thanks to the drastic direction of the Hà Nội People's Committee and coordination among relevant agencies. However, there were still many problems hindering overall progress.

