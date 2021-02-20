Ship of world’s largest container shipping company docks at Cái Lân port

Marshall Islands-flagged Synergy Busan, with a loading capacity of over 50,000 tonnes, docks at Cái Lân port in the northern province of Quảng Ninh. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân QUẢNG NINH — Cái Lân International Container Terminal (CICT) in the northern province of Quảng Ninh on September 14 welcomed the Marshall Islands-flagged Synergy Busan with a loading capacity of over 50,000 tonnes, the first container ship of Maersk Lines to dock in the port. The ship, which carried over 2,000 empty containers, is on one of the two pilot trips to be operated by Maersk Lines to evaluate the economic efficiency towards the opening of an international container route to Cái Lân port in the future. To shorten the time for procedures, the People’s Committee of Quảng Ninh province has allowed relevant agencies to perform quick COVID-19 test for all crew members instead of PCR tests. However, they must ensure that there would be no direct contact between the ship’s crew members and people on shore. Other vessels are also not allowed to dock alongside the ship. The fact that ships from the world’s largest container shipping company arriving at CICT is a positive signal that Quảng Ninh can exploit the advantages of a… Read full this story

