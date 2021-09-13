Sài Gòn FC denies rumours they are signing Việt Nam national team striker

Việt Nam national team striker Hà Đức Chinh is taking his time to decide his future. Photo vff.org.vn HÀ NỘI – The future of striker Hà Đức Chinh is up in the air after rumours surfaced he is looking for a move away from SHB Đà Nẵng. Reports claimed Sài Gòn FC was willing to pay a signing on bonus of VNĐ 1.4 billion a year, along with a salary of VNĐ 40 million a month. But over the weekend, the club denied the rumours. "From the board to the members of the coaching staff, no one has received any information about the club recruiting Hà Đức Chinh," said one coach. "If we have quality players like Chinh in our squad for the new season, that’s a very good thing. But in fact, there hasn't been any negotiation between us and this player." At least four other teams have been linked with a move for Chinh, who is currently training with the Việt Nam national team to prepare for the 2022 World Cup third-round qualification. In recent years, the 23 years old striker was always among one of coach Park's favourite choices in many tournaments. But at club level, he has to… Read full this story

