Rustic craft passed from generation to generation

Colours in Định Yên mat village. — Photo thamhiemmekong.com Located next to the gentle Hậu River, Định Yên mat village in Lấp Vò District, in the southern province of Đồng Tháp is famous for its long-standing tradition of sedge mat-weaving. After more than 100 years of development, transcending time, space and market competition, the village has continued to make mats for domestic use and export, and was recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013. Although rustic, the patterned sedge mats have an ethereal and attractive beauty. Now as the coronavirus pandemic has spread across the country, Định Yên has been affected, with the market for the mats stagnant. However, locals are still trying to maintain a moderate production of their traditional craft. Dyeing sedge threads in Định Yên mat village. — Photo thamhiemmekong.com Origins When this land was still nothing but wild jungle, the first inhabitants here soon worked out how to take advantage of the wild sedge to weave bed mats for use in their daily lives. Slowly but surely the mats became indispensable and are today even used in a range of regional cultural ceremonies. According to the village elders, in the past, their ancestors migrated from the…

