Russian motorcyclist falls in love with Việt Nam

Lê Hương Wearing a dark mask, dark glasses, a helmet and riding a rusty motorbike, you would be forgiven for thinking Ivan Os is not a usual part of the scenery in the central province of Bình Thuận. However, he is well-known to the locals. Os, who is 43-year-old and originally from Russia, had travelled widely around the world before his first visit to Việt Nam in 2015. Living outside of what many would consider their comfort zone is nothing new for Os. Born in Russia, he grew up in Africa, where his parents worked as geologists and often took him along on their field trips. Ivan Os takes a photo with a local on his travels. Photo courtesy of Ivan Os "Most of my life I lived and travelled in Asia, from Nepal to the Philippines," he told Việt Nam News . "Before coming to Việt Nam, my knowledge of this country was very poor. I discovered Việt Nam slowly, starting from the southern provinces – Phan Thiết, Mũi Né, Đà Lạt, Phan Rang, Nha Trang, then I expanded the range of my trips to the Central – Đà Nẵng, Huế, Hội An". "I always travel by motorcycle.

