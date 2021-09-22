Roung the clock responsibilities for dedicated medical staff

Dr. Đoàn Thị Hoàng Anh visits a patient’s home to provide medicine and health care consultant. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn HCM CITY ­— Dr. Đoàn Thị Hoàng Anh will never forget the days in her career when she carried oxygen cylinders on her shoulders at the dead of night to the homes of COVID-19 patients in HCM City. Negotiating a maze of tight alleys in an area completely unfamiliar, knowing time is of the essence when delivering the gift of life. But Hoàng Anh, a doctor of Hà Nội's National Burns Hospital, has no regrets about opting to travel to HCM City to help fight the pandemic. She was put in charge of mobile medical station No. 33 in District 7's Tân Hưng Ward with two medical students from the Military Medical Academy. They are responsible for supporting and monitoring the health of 33 residential groups with more than 1,000 people in neighbourhood number five. They take care of about 300 F0 patients in the area during the city's social distancing period. The team's daily tasks are to monitor the health conditions of the F0 patients at home, provide medicine and oxygen cylinders, and carry out community epidemiological control including taking samples… Read full this story

