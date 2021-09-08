Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn speaks at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Foreign ministers of Mekong countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed to increase cooperation in pandemic control and economic recovery in the future at the 11th Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Mekong-Rok Cooperation held online on Wednesday. The meeting was co-chaired by the Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and RoK Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong with the participation of foreign ministers from Việt Nam, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand. Cooperation will focus on promoting production, distribution and transfer of vaccine technology in order to ensure safe, effective and timely access to vaccines. Regarding the implementation of the Mekong-RoK Action Plan for the 2021-25 period, the participants stressed cooperation in the fields of development of digital economy, e-commerce and AI; enhancement of public-private cooperation and participation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, creating favourable conditions for trade flows and investment; and increasing coordination with ASEAN and other Mekong cooperation frameworks. The ministers applauded cooperation achievements gained over the past years, particularly in the construction of smart cities, agriculture development with adaptation to climate change and technical vocational education and training. They spoke highly of… Read full this story

RoK and Mekong countries discuss pandemic control and economic recovery have 305 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.