Remarks by Prime Minster Pham Minh Chinh at Global Trade in Services Summit 2021

Following is the full text of the remarks. Comrade Xi Jinping, General-Secretary and President of the People's Republic of China, Excellencies Leaders of Governments and international organizations, Distinguished delegates, Ladies and gentlemen, Today, it is my great honor and pleasure to deliver my remarks at the opening ceremony of the Global Trade in Services Summit 2021, under the theme of "Towards Digital Future and Service Driven Development." At the outset, I wish to express my sincere thanks to Comrade Xi Jinping, General-Secretary and President of the People's Republic of China, for inviting me to this very meaningful summit. On this occasion, on behalf of the Government of Vietnam, I would like to extend my heartfelt greetings, warm regards and best wishes to Excellencies Leaders and distinguished delegates present. Ladies and gentlemen, We are entering the 3rd decade of the 21st century, an era of digitalization with numerous intertwined opportunities and challenges. As countries are facing the collective impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and depletion of natural resources, stronger international cooperation and effective application of digital technology are among the key solutions. This will create new drivers for economic growth and recovery, thus ensuring sustainable, inclusive, and comprehensive development….

