Quang Nam holds memorial service for 18 fallen soldiers

As reported, under the direction of the Quang Nam provincial Steering Board 515, the Military Command of Nong Son district conducted searching, collecting, and verifying fallen soldiers' remains from September 13 to 20. The martyrs' remains were found and gathered in Khe Ba Nho area, Na Lau mountain, Phuoc Hoi village and then taken to the War Cemetery of Que Lam commune. At the event, the MR5 Command, local authorities and the people offered incense in commemoration of the fallen soldiers' contributions and sacrifices. Also the Political Department of MR5 will continue working with localities to verify all sets of remains. On the occasion, the MR5 Command offered VND 10 million to Nong Son district War Veterans' Association and 60 kilograms of dry provisions to the search and rescue force of the district. Translated by Song Anh

