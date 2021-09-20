PVI INSURANCE TAKES LEAD IN THE NON-LIFE INSURANCE MARKET

29 years of commitment "For a brighter life" DestinAsian has honoured Capella Hanoi belonging to Sun Group as the "Best New Hotel in the Asia – Pacific region” Using the Platform of CAEXPO and CABIS to jointly boost Economic Recovery through enhanced pandemic control cooperation Remote work to become new trend as new normal looms Sun Tropical Village – a newly launched project by Sun Group in the south of Phu Quoc According to the Insurance Association of Vietnam, PVI Insurance accounted for 15.4 per cent of the market share in the first 6 months of 2021, No.1 position in the non-life insurance market, surpassing Bao Viet in second place with 15.3 per cent. This is the second consecutive quarter PVI Insurance has taken the lead in the market in terms of market share. Extremely complicated developments of Covid-19 pandemic have caused serious impacts on all aspects of social life. In this challenging context, PVI Insurance has still managed to achieve the total revenue of VND 5,445 billion for the first 6 months of 2021, equivalent to 114.4 per cent of the six-month plan and 56.8 per cent of the annual plan, an increase by 12.7 per cent compared to… Read full this story
- School teacher leads double life as air guitar champion - and is second-best in world
- How to take advantage of the latest market ‘melt-up’
- With 1 Cure Behind It, This Breakthrough Biotech Takes Aim at a Bigger Market
- Non-life insurers' gross direct premium up 7 pc at Rs 14,809 cr in June
- Financial Stability Board Finds That Non-Banks’ Resilience Needs Strengthening
- Allow life insurers to sell pension-based health policies: HDFC Life Chairman
- Post-pandemic equation: Economy unlocked = market unleashed
- Life insurers report 4% rise in new year premium in June at Rs 30,009 cr
- Market to be very volatile for next 3-6 months: Deepak Shenoy
- DAILY VOICE | Next big multibaggers could come from Insurance & AMC sector: Hemang Jani of Motilal Oswal
PVI INSURANCE TAKES LEAD IN THE NON-LIFE INSURANCE MARKET have 301 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.