PV GAS honors winners of its contests

The writing contest received nearly 100 entries, hundreds of shares and comments on social media. The event was held to gather memories, feelings, and sentiment of employees of the Management Board, contributing to promoting solidarity and unity among them. The special award of the contest was handed over to "Lua rong," an article by Vu Ngoc Khuong, Deputy Head of the Board for Construction and Investment. The first prize went to "Heart of PV Gas" by Gia Phat while the second and third prizes belonged to "Headquarters of PV Gas" by Da Thu and "the COVID-19 pandemic" by Xuan Son respectively. In addition, the organizing panel also handed over prizes for other categories. The event was expected to promote solidarity and joint efforts among the corporation's staff and employees, contributing to fulfilling their business goals in 2021. Translated by Trung Thanh

