Public loudspeakers: old weapons in a new war

By Lê Hương The famous public address system in Hà Nội seems to be on an historic mission again and is proving an effective channel to transmit urgent messages during the coronavirus pandemic, especially during social distancing. The PA system dates back to the 1960s when it was first used in Hà Nội to transmit authorities’ information. During the American air war of destruction against North Việt Nam, multiple loudspeaker units were installed throughout the city to alert people of US air attacks. The system was also among the first to inform the people of victories on battlefields and when the war ended. Illustration by Trịnh Lập After war the system continued its job to convey information from ward-level government to local residents. The loudspeakers would start with a marching song at 6am sharp, then came some announcements, pieces of current news and musical interludes. The broadcasting would last 15-20 minutes; then it resumes at 5pm when people return from work. Ten years ago, I wrote a letter to the authorities of my ward to complain about ‘noise pollution’ from the loudspeakers. As an editor, I always worked late at the newspaper. Sometimes, my night shift would end as late as 2am due to some breaking news, and I… Read full this story
