Project to prevent maternal deaths in Vietnamese ethnic minority women

The project "Leaving no one behind: Innovative interventions to reduce maternal mortality in ethnic minority regions in Vietnam" was signed on September 24 by the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam, Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD HH Vietnam), a leading global biopharmaceutical company, and MSD for Mothers. "Vietnam has made significant progress in improving sexual and reproductive health of the general population in the past 20 years, and was one of the only six countries in the world, which achieved, in 2015, the Millennium Development Goal – 5 (MDG5) on the reduction of maternal mortality," UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Kitahara Naomi told the signing and launching ceremony of the project. However, disparities and inequalities remain in access to and utilization of sexual and reproductive health services among different ethnic groups and regions, she said. Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities and disproportionately affected vulnerable population groups, especially women and girls in general and pregnant mothers in the ethnic minority regions in particular, Kitahara said, adding that UNFPA is very much alarmed by this, as it essentially meant a reversal of developmental gains that Vietnam has achieved in the past decades in the areas of sexual and reproductive

