Production code paves the way for shrimp exports: Official

A hi-tech shrimp farm in Trần Đề District, the Mekong Delta Province of Sóc Trăng. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Hiếu Director General of the Directorate of Fisheries Trần Đình Luân told Quân đội Nhân dân (Army's People) newspaper about the difficulties in granting a production unit code for shrimp-farming areas Why is it necessary for aquaculture production areas to have the production code? The code has been granted to tra fish growing areas in Việt Nam. The code not only helps meet tra fish importers' requirements in origin traceability but also helps State agencies better manage and direct production thanks to further sufficient data. Thanks to the data, the agencies can learn exactly about production areas, estimated yearly outputs and then take proper action to manage production and consumption. The code also provides information about the origin of aquacultural products and then detects problems in specific sections – production, transportation or processing. Moreover, international importers are becoming stricter in product origin traceability, especially in the US with the Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP) – a risk-based traceability programme requiring the US importer of record to provide and report key data – from the point of harvest to the point of entry into US commerce…

