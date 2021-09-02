Prime Minister to attend 2021 Global Trade in Services Summit in China

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will attend and deliver a speech at the 2021 Global Trade in Services Summit via video in the evening of September 2, at an invitation from Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping. This is the main activity within the framework of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) co-organised by the Ministry of Commerce of China. The CIFTIS will be held from September 2 – 7 in Beijing. Under the theme “Digitalisation opens the future, Services promote development”, leaders of will focus on recognising and evaluating the importance of the digitisation for the socio-economic development of each country, in the context of the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Chính’s speech will be on Việt Nam’s views on the development of the digital economy, digital technology and international cooperation in this field. CIFTIS 2021 is the largest of its kind with the participation of more than 700 enterprises. It will see 15 related conferences and forums. This is also the first time Vietnamese enterprises have participated in both offline and online formats. VNS
