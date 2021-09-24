President Phúc visits Pfizer headquarters in New York, urges speeding up vaccine delivery in deal

Jonathan Selib, Senior Vice President of Global Policy at Pfizer (right) welcomes Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc at the New York headquarters. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất NEW YORK — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Thursday (US time) visited the headquarters of Pfizer in New York, during his trip to the US to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. During the meeting, President Phúc praised Pfizer’s positive role in COVID-19 prevention and control, especially with the successful development of its mRNA vaccine, acknowledged by the entire world as a highly effective ‘weapon’ to fight the pandemic. He appreciated the total shipments of 2.8 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to Việt Nam so far which has contributed to the country’s COVID-19 response, as well as its commitment to deliver the entirety of the deal of 31 million doses in the remaining months of the year. He asked Pfizer to accelerate supplies to Việt Nam as soon as possible and work to ensure that the remainder of the deal will arrive in Việt Nam this year, and soon finalise a roadmap for the delivery of 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccines for children between 12-18 years old. The Vietnamese leader also asked Pfizer to soon… Read full this story

