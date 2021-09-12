President Phúc receives Japanese Defence Minister

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) received Japanese Defence Minister on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc asked Japan to continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine assistance to Việt Nam and help with access to vaccine sources during his meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo. The Japanese Defence Minister is making an official visit to Việt Nam from September 10-12 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart, General Phan Văn Giang. Welcoming minister Kishi Nobuo to Việt Nam, the first overseas trip he has made since he took the defence minister position, Phúc said Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide had also chosen Việt Nam as his first overseas destination after taking office, showing Japan attaches great importance to the relations with Việt Nam. The President spoke highly of the efforts of the two defence ministries in organising high-level exchanges in the context of the pandemic. Phúc appreciated the outcomes of the talks between Minister Kishi Nobuo and Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Văn Giang on Saturday. This outcome would contribute to deepening the two countries’ relations, in line with the extensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Japan, as well as to peace, stability, co-operation and development of each… Read full this story

