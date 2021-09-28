President Phúc praises Việt Nam Association of the Elderly

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc with delegates from the Việt Nam Association of the Elderly. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hosted a reception in Hà Nội yesterday for outstanding members of the Việt Nam Association of the Elderly. The event marked the 30th anniversary of the International Day for the Elderly (October 1st) and the Action Month for the Vietnamese elderly in 2021. Speaking at the meeting, President Phúc extended his best wishes to delegates and Vietnamese elderly across the country, on behalf of the Party and State. President Phúc praised the important contributions made by the Việt Nam Association of the Elderly throughout every period of the country's history, especially in their protection of Việt Nam’s sovereignty and the nation's socio-economic development. He also complimented the practical and meaningful activities of the Elderly Association at all levels. Together with the political system, they helped create better living conditions for the elderly. Phúc attributed successes in the fight against COVID-19 to the efforts of the entire system and people from all walks of life, including the elderly. He also instructed authorities, and society in general, to take responsibility for providing good care to the aged, particularly in… Read full this story

