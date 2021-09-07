President Phúc asks India for ’emergency loan’ of 10 million vaccine doses

Vietnamese State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) hosted a reception for Indian ambassador to Việt Nam Pranay Verma in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Monday received Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Pranay Verma, with their discussion focusing on the promotion of bilateral cooperation. At the reception, Phúc thanked the Indian Government for supporting Việt Nam's current COVID-19 fight with oxygen generators and medical devices. He asked the ambassador to urge the Indian Government to grant Việt Nam an emergency loan of 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the near future along with further provision of COVID-19 treatment drugs, equipment, and supplies. He asked the diplomat to pay attention to boosting the nations' cooperation, particularly in maintaining and increasing all-level interactions and people-to-people exchange and promoting the implementation of their existing collaboration mechanisms such as the Việt Nam – India Joint Commission on Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Technological Cooperation and face-to-face/virtual political consultation. Việt Nam and India needed to work together in organising meaningful activities to mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and in boosting the realisation of a Plan of Action for their… Read full this story

