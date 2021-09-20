President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (left) meets with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz. VNA/VNS Photo HAVANA — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a meeting with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in Havana on Sunday (local time) as part of his ongoing official visit to Cuba. The two leaders discussed measures to further bolster the partnership between the two countries in various fields. President Phúc expressed his hope that the two Governments will work closely together to effectively implement high-level agreements, thus further accelerate bilateral ties and lift economic, trade and investment cooperation on par with the sound political ties between the two countries. PM Manuel Marrero Cruz briefed his Vietnamese guest on the COVID-19 developments as well as new policies to boost economic growth, agricultural production and small and medium-sized enterprise development of Cuba. President Phúc proposed that Việt Nam and Cuba will expand collaboration in heathcare and pharmaceuticals, while fostering cooperation in COVID-19 vaccine supply and vaccine production technology transfer. He thanked the Cuban Government for sending medical experts to Việt Nam and providing Việt Nam with thousands of COVID-19 treatment drug doses and being willing to work with Việt Nam in producing Abdala COVID-19 vaccine. He said he hopes Cuba will continue to support… Read full this story

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc meets Cuban Prime Minister have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.