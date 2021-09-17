President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 16, during which the leaders discussed directions and measures to further strengthen the Việt Nam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, cooperation in COVID-19 prevention and control as well as regional and international issue of common concern. Phuc said that Việt Nam always treasures the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and hopes to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in all fields, for the mutual benefit of the two nations. The two leaders agreed to take measures to further facilitate bilateral trade and investment, expand cooperation and accelerate the implementation of important projects in key fields such as energy, oil and gas, as well as national defence and security in the post-pandemic period. The Vietnamese President thanked Russia and hoped to continue receiving its support in vaccines, treatment drugs and medical supplies to fight the pandemic. He also wanted Russia to give Việt Nam priority in accessing vaccines and speed up the transfer of vaccine production technology to Việt Nam. The Russian President agreed to keep up the assistance and cooperate closely with Việt Nam in this… Read full this story

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc holds phone talk with Russian counterpart have 315 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.