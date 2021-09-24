President Nguyen Xuan Phuc continues hectic schedule in New York

On September 23 morning, the Vietnamese State leader had working sessions with representatives from countries that are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Meeting with the Chinese delegation, Phuc said a stable and healthy relationship between Vietnam and China is an important factor to the development of each country, and contributes to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large. As neighbors, Vietnam and China should tighten their cooperation to ensure water resources security, cope with climate change and promote green development, he suggested. Meeting with Russian representatives, Phuc emphasized that Russia is a leading important partner of Vietnam, adding that he had affirmed this fact during his online talks with President Vladimir Putin last week. He said leaders of the two countries will soon hold in-person meetings to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership. At a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Phuc extended his thanks to the U.S. – one of the biggest donors of COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX Facility. Through the mechanism, Vietnam has received five million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. so far. Blinken reaffirmed President Joe Biden's latest commitment to donating 500 million more… Read full this story

